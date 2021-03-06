Saudi Anime Film Comes to The Big Screen This Summer

The 300 young Saudis who went to Japan to receive training in the art of manga will be able to see their new anime film on the cinematic big screen this summer.

The term manga is used in Japan to refer to both comics and cartooning, as the famous art form has been gaining popularity in the Kingdom for years.

That is why the Manga Productions Company recruited hundreds of young Saudis to come to the Toei Animation Studios to work on the first Saudi-Japanese anime film “The Journey.”

The first ever #Saudi-Japanese anime film “The Journey” is set to hit theaters across the Middle East in the summer of 2021, Manga Productions reveals in a newly-released trailer.https://t.co/mU3nvuYdwT — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) March 2, 2021

The company’s CEO Essam Bukhary, who is also the executive producer for the film, described the project as “the result of Saudi creative content production in cooperation with high-level international partners.”

Directed by the renowned Shizuno Kobun, the anime film took two-and-a-half years to make as the Saudi and Japanese staff succeeded in creating a blend of each country’s culture.

“Those young men and women worked along with the Japanese team on all the phases of the work, starting from writing the story, designing the characters, backgrounds, storyboard, editing, reviewing and others,” Bukhary told the YaHala TV show on Rotana Khalijia.

He said “The Journey” tells a historical story from the Arabian Peninsula where a potter with a mysterious past, Aws, takes part in an epic battle to defend his city.

Bukhary said the film will be displayed in both Arabic and Japanese.

The film’s promotional video has already received support from Saudi entertainment officials, ministries and young people.

Saudi Royal Court adviser Turki Al-Sheikh, who is also the General Entertainment Authority chairman, tweeted: “I am ready to help with anything I can do.”

In another tweet, the Saudi Media Ministry posted: “The Journey, which will be displayed in the Middle East and North Africa this summer, represents a big cinematic step based on the Saudi Arabian heritage.”

The Japanese Embassy in Riyadh is excited for the film’s debut this summer and also praised both countries for their cooperation on the project.

Khaled Ibrahim, a Saudi digital illustrator, said the Kingdom is full of talented young men and women who just need studios where they can make similar animations and cartoons.

“The work that Manga Production has done, in collaboration with the famous Japanese Toei Animation, is a source of pride to us all,” he told Arab News.

Saudi Arabia's Manga Productions, Toei Preview The Journey Film's Japanese Cast in Trailer https://t.co/jfUHgzyWBx — Anime News Network (@AnimeNewsNet) March 1, 2021

Ibrahim said he was thrilled to hear that the company insisted on giving Saudis the chance to take part in courses on animation making.

“This could become the cornerstone for a new local industry,” he said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.