Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahsa Oasis Wins World Record With Over 2.5 Million Palm Trees

Al-Ahsa Oasis, in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, entered the Guinness World Records as the largest self-contained oasis in the world.

According to “Guinness” website, the oasis includes more than 2.5 million palm trees feeding on a huge aquifer through 280 artesian springs and extending over an area of more than 85.4 square kilometers (32.9 square miles).

The Heritage Commission undertook the task of introducing the World Encyclopedia to Al-Ahsa Oasis, one of the sites of Saudi Arabia registered in the World Heritage List of "UNESCO," along with the other registered sites; Al-Hijr in Al-Ula, Al-Turaif neighborhood in historic Ad Diriyah, historic Jeddah, and the sites of rock art in Jubbah and Shuaimis in Hail.



Al-Ahsa not only enjoys a rich environmental heritage but also runs back deep in history and civilization, as it witnessed many civilizations and was a strategic communication bridge with the world.

It includes many national heritage sites and the oldest human settlements dating back thousands of years. Its date-palm oasis is the largest palm oasis surrounded by sand in the world.

The "Guinness World Records" had registered the Maraya concert hall in Al-Ula this year as the largest building covered with mirrors in the world, in addition to several record-breaking Saudi achievements.

Saudi Arabia has been placed second in the Arab world in the number of Guinness World Records.

