Saudi Arabia Appoints Princess Haifa Al-Mogrin to UNESCO

Princess Haifa Al-Mogrin was appointed on Tuesday as Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The Kingdom became a member of UNESCO’s Executive Council in November, and will remain so until 2023.



Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan has said that, during its membership, the Kingdom will seek to extend cooperation with all members of the Executive Council, as well as to preserve Arab culture and heritage, support innovation and technology for sustainable social development, and promote a tolerance.



Princess Haifa received her bachelor’s degree in Economics from King Saud University in Riyadh in 2000 and her master’s degree in Science in Economics with Reference to the Middle East from the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London in 2007.



In 2009, she briefly took up a part-time role lecturing at King Saud University, before starting work with the United Nations Development Program. In 2013, she was promoted to the role of program analyst there, covering social development and human rights.



She joined the Ministry of Economy and Planning as the head of the sustainable development goals sector in 2016 and was appointed assistant deputy minister for sustainable development affairs in 2017. She currently serves as the assistant deputy minister for G20 Affairs under the Ministry of Economy and Planning, a position she took up in 2018. That same year, she was a speaker at the Second Urban Planning Forum — a testament to her expertise in the empowerment of youth and human-rights advocacy. Her Twitter handle is @HaifaAlMogrin.

