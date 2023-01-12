Saudi Arabia arrests 4 for TikTok video

ALBAWABA - Saudi authorities arrested four people, a woman and three men friends, after sharing a video on TikTok.

In a statement, the Riyadh Region Police said the group was arrested on Monday on suspicion of having violated the Law on Combating Information Crimes and Public Morals. The were referred to the public prosecutor for questioning.

شرطة منطقة الرياض تقبض على (4) أشخاص لمخالفتهم نظام مكافحة جرائم المعلوماتية والآداب العامة. pic.twitter.com/NRLdfEYslC — الأمن العام (@security_gov) January 9, 2023

According to police, the woman and two men, who are citizens of Saudi Arabia, and a Nigerian expatriate were arrested after sharing the video.

Some social media users shared a TikTok video, which claimed that it is the original, shot by the four suspects.

In the 32-second clip, a woman and two men wearing black outfits were seen dancing to the tunes of an English-language song in one of the streets of Western Red Sea port of Jeddah.

A person lashed out at the news, saying in a social media post that the authorities arrested four for a TikTok video, while they bent the rules for Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, allowing him to live in the same house with his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez, although that it is considered a crime in Saudi Arabia.