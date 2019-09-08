Saudi Distributes Free Qur’an in Indonesia's Global Book Fair

Thousands of copies of the Holy Qur’an have been gifted to visitors flocking to the Kingdom’s pavilion at the ongoing International Book Fair in Indonesia, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



More than 10,000 copies of the Qur’an printed in Indonesian by the King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Qur’an were handed out.



The King Fahd Complex seeks to teach, print and distribute the Qur’an to Muslims in various cultural forums around the world. A total of 319,477,346 books and other publications have been distributed since the complex was established in 1984.









The Kingdom’s outstanding achievements in serving pilgrims will be the topic of some other works to be put on display in the pavilion, in addition to other scientific publications in various Islamic sciences, aiming at acquainting visitors to the Kingdom’s noble mission in spreading the true message of Islam that calls for moderation, tolerance, and the rejection of extremism.



The participation of the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance in the book fair aims to share experiences with the various participating publishing houses and scientific centers, and to support everything that serves Islamic work in general and advocacy in particular.



The book fair in Indonesia kicked off on Sept. 4 and will conclude on Sept. 8.

This article has been adapted from its original source.