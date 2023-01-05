Saudi Arabia in forefront of recycling IT junk

ALBAWABA - The Saudi "recycle your device" initiative has collected 40,000 electronic gadgets from the private sector and different individuals for the purpose of reducing waste and enhancing sustainability.

The number of e-devices contributed by participants in the "recycle your device" initiative of the Communications and Information Technology Commission (@CITC_SA), reached more than 40,000 e-devices so far.https://t.co/TuDUIWEeT4 — Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) January 4, 2023

The initiative is launched by the Kingdom's Communications and Information Technology Commission to collect unwanted tablets, printers, laptops, desktop computers, mobiles, modems and landline phones and started in two phases last September and ended last December.

Saudi Arabia imports 12.4 million mobile devices in 2021 - Saudi Gazette https://t.co/kn5Ug7OnGD — Mobile News (@mobilecom) December 28, 2022

The aim has been to rehabilitate these devices and make best use of the Saudi IT infrastructure as the CITC partners with the National Center for Waste Management (MWAN) and the private sector, to reduce the waste resulting from the e-devices according to the Saudi Gazette.

مساهمتكم صنعت فرق وبعطائكم سنستمر..#دوّر_جهازك، وكن المتبرع القادم https://t.co/zx4CdVeXpm pic.twitter.com/f4fm437Gvk — هيئة الاتصالات والفضاء والتقنية (@CITC_SA) January 3, 2023

The initiative is fully explained on the CITC website but states that depending on the condition of the device, it will either repair it and donate it to a needy family, or dispose of it according to environmentally safe specifications.

As well the CITC has renewed its invitation to all the citizens and residents to participate in the "recycle your device" initiative, and donate with their unused e-devices before it ends on 31 January 2023 through the following link: https://ca.cst.gov.sa/l/recycle as stated in the Saudi daily.