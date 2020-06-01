Saudi Arabia Holds its First Art Biennale

Saudi Arabia’s minister of culture, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, has announced the establishment of Al-Diriyah Biennale Foundation for Contemporary Art.

The biennale will alternate in terms of theme, with an exhibition of contemporary art for the first edition set for 2021, and an Islamic art exhibition in 2022.

The minister was appointed as head of the board of directors of Al-Diriyah Biennale Foundation, while Aya Habib Al-Bakri has been appointed CEO.



Through organizing the biennale, the foundation will work to achieve the objectives set in the Ministry of Culture’s vision, which aims at developing contemporary arts platforms in the Kingdom, making it a regional and international hub for arts and culture.

The foundation will conduct the biennale’s rotation of contemporary and Islamic arts exhibitions to diversify it, and create more space for Saudi artists from different creative directions, allowing them to showcase their work and interact with fellow international artists.

The biennale is a creative platform that allows international audiences to access Saudi art and cultural performances with depth and diversity, part of the goals of the ministry in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program.

