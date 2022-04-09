  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Saudi Arabia Increases Hajj Quota to 1 Million in 2022

Saudi Arabia Increases Hajj Quota to 1 Million in 2022

Published April 9th, 2022 - 06:54 GMT
Saudi Arabia Increases Hajj Quota to 1 Million in 2022
In this file photo Muslim pilgrims gather at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca on August 7, 2019, prior to the start of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city. Saudi Arabia on April 9, 2022 said it will permit one million Muslims from inside and outside the country to participate in this year's hajj, a sharp uptick after pandemic restrictions forced two years of drastically pared-down pilgrimages. (Photo by FETHI BELAID / AFP)

Saudi Arabia raised the number of Hajj pilgrims from inside and outside the kingdom to 1 million in 2022, authorities announced Saturday after two years of restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia released a statement that said Hajj is open to those under 65 years of age who have received approved COVID-19 vaccinations by the Saudi Ministry of Health.

Pilgrims from abroad will be required to submit a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours from the time of departure, it added, while urging visitors to comply with the health measures.

Saudi Arabia has limited the Hajj to domestic pilgrims for the past two years due to the pandemic. A total of 60,000 pilgrims performed Hajj last year compared to around 2.5 million in 2019.

The pilgrimage to Islam's holiest site, the Kaaba in the city of Mecca, is one of the five pillars of Islam.

A Muslim is required to perform the Hajj at least once if they have the means.

 

Tags:Saudi ArabiameccaHajjCovid-19IslamMuslimreligion

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...