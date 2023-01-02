Saudi Arabia removes 15 million online 'terror content'

ALBAWABA - The Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology (Etidal) worked hard in 2022 to serve what it calls a moderating force and influence.

The Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology, and messaging platform Telegram, removed more than 15 million online items of content and closed down 6,824 channels in 2022.



It cleaned up the worldwideweb by removing 15,021,951 materials online. It also, and working in cooperation with the online portal Telegram, it closed down 6,824 extremist channels that publish extremist content.

News of the workings of Etidal is published in the Saudi Gazette with the daily removing content related to three terrorist organizations of Al Qaeda, ISIS and Hay'at Tahrir Al Sham). Last year they published extremist content through 3,616 channels but all have now been removed.

Etidal is a Saudi organization that works to fights extremist ideology, spreads the principles of tolerance, moderation, and promotes the opportunities for world peace and their work and activity can be read at length.

One blogger is doubtful however and comments:

This is a total joke - and how many reappeared right away? 15 million extremist content removed; 6,824 extremist channels closed in 2022 - Saudi Gazette https://t.co/XqnANIVEEk — Steve Stalinsky PhD (@SteveStalinsky) January 2, 2023

Etidal and Telegram continue their joint efforts by cooperating and coordinating to remove extremist content published in Arabic, which include media files in various formats (PDF), videos and recordings, by cooperating in protecting the platform's users from its risks and attempts to exploit the platform in circulating such content, the Saudi daily stated.