Saudi Unveils Biggest Folklore Competition in Jeddah

The Saudi Ministry of Culture has announced the launch of the folklore competition, as part of its project to document the Kingdom’s national heritage through reviving Saudi folklore.

The competition, which will run for two months, was launched on Wednesday. It aims to motivate all members of the community to participate in documenting folklore treasures through video or audio clips in three tracks: Dance, music, tales and legends.





There will be 10 winners for each track. Winners of the competition will receive prizes of up to SR1 million ($266,655).

In the dance track, contestants are required to record a folk dance from a region of the Kingdom that has a historical significance. The submission should include information about the dance.

In the music track, contestants should submit a folk music piece from a region in the Kingdom that has historical significance, and they may use popular instruments.

In the tales and legends track, participants are required to submit a recording of popular oral narratives that have a historical significance in the Kingdom.

