3.5M Saudis Attend Eid Activities in The Kingdom

Almost 3.5 million people attended Eid Al-Fitr events organized by the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs.

The ministry, which organized 991 events throughout the Kingdom, gave 136,739 gifts to visitors, especially children. It set up thousands of gardens, public parks, squares and beaches to receive citizens and residents, who expressed their appreciation of its efforts.

Field teams were assigned to follow up on the events, which included commemorative, heritage, sports and theatrical activities. Riyadh’s secretariat and its affiliated municipalities organized 266 events, received almost 2 million people and distributed 20,000 gifts to children.

Madinah’s secretariat received 161,840 visitors, who attended 115 events and received 5,600 gifts.

Taif’s secretariat organized 33 events that were attended by 150,042 people, and 3,600 gifts were distributed. Qassim’s secretariat organized 108 events with a turnout of 99,253 visitors who received 43,700 gifts, SPA Riyadh.





Al-Baha’s secretariat organized 27 events attended by 92,602 people, with 5,000 gifts distributed to children. The Eastern Province’s secretariat organized 16 events attended by 57,827 people, with more than 6,000 gifts distributed.

In Al-Ahsa, five events were organized and attended by 164,708 people, with children receiving 1,100 gifts. Jazan’s secretariat organized 81 events with a turnout of 45,500 people, who received 5,500 gifts.

The Northern Borders’ secretariat organized 44 events attended by 57,034 people, who received 3,265 gifts. Makkah’s secretariat organized 13 events and received 9,900 people, who received 5,000 gifts. Jeddah’s secretariat organized 13 events attended by 549,961 people, who received more than 18,000 gifts. Several more events were organized by the municipal authorities in different cities across the Kingdom.

