Saudi Art in Washington! That You Have to See!

The Saudi Art Exhibition in Washington, DC, was launched on Saturday evening by the cultural attaché at the Saudi Embassy, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Issa.

He cut a ribbon to inaugurate the exhibition, which included a presentation of Al-Ardeh Al-Najdiyah (folk dancing), a photo center and a display for artists with disabilities.

The exhibition aims to highlight the culture of the Kingdom through art and photography.

The Saudi Student Club at Pace University in New York organized the exhibition in cooperation with Saudi Signatures, a nonprofit association that seeks to share the Kingdom’s culture and support its artists.





The director of the exhibition, Abdullah Talal Al-Subiani, president of the Saudi Student Club at Pace University, thanked the attaché for his interest in the Saudi art world.

He said they came up with the idea in cooperation with Saudi Signatures to share the Kingdom’s culture with American society.

Dr. Mariam Al-Issa, CEO of Saudi Signatures, said it took part in the exhibition to support Saudi Arabia’s great intellectual and cultural wealth.

