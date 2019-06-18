A Saudi Designer on Instagram. What is The Secret?

Unique jewelry created to suit individual tastes has been the secret to the success of Sara Abdullatif Bahdelah’s online shop.

Founded in 2006, Bahdelah’s online company has seen rapid growth, with her Sara Collection becoming a major hit among Instagram users.

The jewelry and accessories designer set out on her business journey studying and working in interior design. “I found myself getting into jewelry and accessories even when I was working as an interior designer, so I decided to learn more on how I could pursue it, and that’s how it all started,” she told Arab News.

Bahdelah described the process behind the creation of her jewelry items. “First, is inspiration. I need to extract my inspiration from somewhere then I sketch it on paper. The drawing comes to life when I make a sample that finalizes the material I want to use and confirms the standard of quality. After all that, we confirm the product and decide on the quantity.”

The Sara Collection has become popular in Saudi Arabia and internationally, gaining a reputation for its “unique pieces and good service,” said Bahdelah.





“When people wait for my new collection and keep demanding, this is on the top of my inspirations list. When the market is packed with trendy pieces, but people still purchase from me, it’s special and means a lot. Love is what inspires us the most and keeps us moving forward,” she added.

Bahdelah said that what made her jewelry unique was that in some ways it revived old styles with new trends.

Her accessories are mostly matte gold, often complemented by multicolored stones, and look antique and trendy at the same time.

Plans to further develop the shop are in the pipeline. “We are planning on having a website and an application to ease up the process of orders and shipping,” added Bahdelah.

This article has been adapted from its original source.