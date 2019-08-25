Saudi Family Gets Huge Discount for Naming Newborn 'Zayed'

The Dubai Police has gifted a special edition of the discount card to a Saudi newborn after he was named 'Zayed', after late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

A delegation from the Esaad Card Committee headed by Mona Al Ameri, Head of the Esaad Committee, visited the child's family at Al Qasimi Hospital in Sharjah.

"We, at the Esaad Card Committee, felt thrilled when we saw the baby's father reaction on social media as he named his son "Zayed" after our late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan," she added.





Walid Al Shehri, the father of the child, thanked the delegation for this beautiful gesture that brought joy and happiness to the family of the child. "The visit doubled our joy, and we already feel at home and among our loved ones," the father said.

Al Amari conveyed the greetings and congratulations of the Commander in Chief of Dubai Police, Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, to the family and wished them and their newborn a happy and blissful life.

Mona Al Ameri was accompanied by Captain Khalid Al Suwaidi, Lieutenant Ahmed Bin Ghafan, Samia Shaheen, Yasmin Al Marzouqi and Mariam Saeed.

According to an earlier report, as many as 220 newborns were named Zayed last year, which was celebrated as the 'Year of Zayed' to mark the 100th birth anniversary of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founding father of the UAE.

This article has been adapted from its original source.