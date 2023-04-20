Saudi feeds 1000 Zanzibar needy each day in Ramadan

ALBAWABA - A Saudi youth managed to prepare 1,000 meals a day during Ramadan in Zanzibar to feed the needy.

Abu Hash, or as he is known on Snapchat as abo-7sh, was able to prepare 1,000 meals during the month of Ramadan to feed the needy in Zanzibar. An act that was greatly received by his followers.

The Saudi youth, who is a Snapchat celebrity and has about 2.4 million followers on Instagram, left his family to travel to Zanzibar in the month of Ramadan.

He bought all kinds of food to prepare and cook daily iftar and suhoor meals for 1,000 needy people there, each day.

The meals that Abu Hash prepares consist of pieces of meat and rice, which he puts in large bowls.

The Saudi youth often now shares videos, through his social media accounts, as he prepares food in different countries for the needy, after he used to provide comic content in the past.

Among what Abu Hash shared from his trip to Zanzibar, was a photo of him accompanied with two young girls named Haifa and Ahlam, one of whom was blind, and they appeared smiling and happy.