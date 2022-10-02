Saudi Launches Campaign to Stop Food Waste

The Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) launched a campaign to reduce food loss and waste, which costs Saudi Arabia SR40 billion annually. SAGO, represented by the National Program to Reduce Food Loss and Waste, initiated an extensive awareness campaign under the slogan “The Waste Moment.”



The campaign is based on SAGO’s role in raising awareness of the importance of food diversification and rationalization in consumption. It also emphasizes the importance of promoting sound practices of consumption and motivating the adoption of solutions that contribute to reducing food waste.

The #Saudi Grains Organization (@sago_gov_sa) launched a campaign to reduce food loss and waste, which costs Saudi Arabia SR40 billion annually. https://t.co/P3diYXWdcz — Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) October 1, 2022





The SAGO stated that the value of food waste in the Kingdom exceeded SR40 billion annually, while the percentage of food loss and waste reached 33 percent. “The campaign witnessed vast interaction among members of society, as well as government agencies, the private sector and associations, within the framework of the joint social responsibility, which stems from a religious, societal and national perspective.



The campaign will continue until the end of October while awareness programs continue through the official account of the National Program to Reduce Food Loss and Waste in the Kingdom throughout the year to explain the seriousness of food loss and waste in all aspects of life.



The National Program aims to coordinate, suggest and implement public policies in order to understand the causes and the effects of food losses and waste. This campaign aims also to raise public awareness about the concept of food loss and waste, as it shares several tips and ideas related to reducing food waste and making the most of leftovers.

Top achievements in ensuring development & food security in the Kingdom.

To achieve #NationalTransformationProgram goals led by the Ministry of Environment, Water & Agriculture and Saudi Grains Organization.#SaudiVision2030 pic.twitter.com/hSBCqF1ZWb — برنامج التحول الوطني (@NTP_2030) August 17, 2022



The SAGO pointed out that the timing of the campaign coincides with the International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste, which falls on Sept. 29, and it represents an international occasion to adopt the effective use of natural resources.



It is worthy to note that food loss and waste is a global concern because of its dire effects on the economic, health, social and environmental levels, and leads to loss and waste of resources that are an integral part of the food production process. This causes a decrease in the economic return from agricultural and industrial work. At the same time, food waste exacerbates food insecurity in countries with limited resources that struggle to bear the costs of importing goods to meet basic food needs, it was pointed out.