Saudi Painter Raises Funds for Palestine

Dalya Moumina is an artists from Jeddah, SA, who has recently created an oil painting of the Dome of the Rock to auction off and raise money to donate to the PCRF organization in order to help Palestinian families in need.

"My grandmother was one of the thousands of Palestinians who were expelled from their home during the 1948 Nakba, forced to flee to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. In light of the saddening events that have been happening in Palestine, I have decided to paint the Dome of the Rock in dedication to her and her homeland. I will be auctioning the painting and donating 100% of the funds to the PCRF, an organization that delivers medical and humanitarian care to the children and families throughout Palestine who needs it most." Dalya explains.





Describing her work and style, Dalya says; "my main purpose as an artist is to bring awareness to certain issues in different parts of the world, particularly in the Middle East. My current style focuses on experimentation with bright colors and expressionism, allowing my paintings to be a collective and evocative experience to viewers."

"My process focuses more on experimentation as I am inherently open to painting a variety of subjects. However, I gravitate towards conveying my personal narratives through cultural expressionism, as well as realism in nature. My paintings are an outlet to express my wonder of the world, its beauty in nature, and the freedom to express my personality and story through color. My works consist of acrylic and oil paint mediums and albeit I am exploring many eclectic techniques and painting styles, all of my artworks have one thing in common: escapism."