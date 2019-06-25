Saudi: Try on The Make-up Via Mobile App

Saudi e-commerce beauty platform Golden Scent is using Augmented Reality (AR) to allow customers to try on their make-up products by using the mobile application.

Available on Android and iPhone, the Virtual Try-On feature enables customers to try on a wide range of products without physically visiting a shop before purchase.

“It is a step forward and a game changer for e-commerce. The majority of people would buy makeup online which they already used or tried in-store, but now they have the opportunity to try something new and try-on hundreds of colors within minutes,” Malik Al Shehab, Founder and CEO of Golden Scent, said in a release.





This is not the first-time beauty companies have used AR as a shopping gimmick. Global brand Sephora launched the Sephora Visual Artist in 2016, using facial recognition to allow users to test certain beauty products.

