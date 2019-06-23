Saudi Wants More Women to Enter The Justice Sector

The Saudi Ministry of Justice was seeking to recruit women notaries within a strategy to promote women’s role in the justice sector and to enable women to prove their legal capabilities, well-informed sources said.



According to the sources, the Minister of Justice and the President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, ordered the documentation bureau at his ministry to begin with the necessary preparations for the establishment of women notaries’ sections in the Kingdom’s main cities.



The ministry has already recruited women as legal advisers, researchers and legislators, decades after those professions were exclusive for men. It has also developed an administration for women within its new internal structure.







Meanwhile, statistics issued by the Ministry of Justice showed that during the past period, 70 licenses were issued for women to carry out authentication work, in addition to 155 licenses for women to exercise law. Moreover, 240 Saudi women were employed in five different sectors, including the legal, technical and social fields.

