Saudi witnesses biggest costumes party

Published February 7th, 2023 - 08:01 GMT
Saudi costumes party (twitter)

ALBAWABA - Saudi Arabia is to have the largest colorful costumes festival ever to be held in the Kingdom.
 

The announcement, which is trending on the social media, has recently been made by Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA) and it is to take place on the on 9-10 February. 

Judging from past events this festival in Boulevard City in Riyadh will surely be a colorful fancy dress party designed to bring joy to the people of the Kingdom and especially its young generation. 

The GEA called on all those who want to participate in the festival, to wear masquerades to be allowed free entry. The costumes festival has become very popular since it started attracting many visitors with  masquerade shows. 

 

