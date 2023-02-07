Saudi witnesses biggest costumes party

ALBAWABA - Saudi Arabia is to have the largest colorful costumes festival ever to be held in the Kingdom.



The General Entertainment Authority (GEA) announced that it would hold the Kingdom’s largest costume festival at Boulevard City in Riyadh on Feb. 9 and 10. https://t.co/ky5mw9lZzg — Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) February 6, 2023

The announcement, which is trending on the social media, has recently been made by Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA) and it is to take place on the on 9-10 February.

#RiyadhSeason is welcoming for free all those who are wearing traditional Saudi clothing as part of the #FoundingDay celebration. Festive shows are underway in the cities and in #BoulevardRiyadhCity and events will be ongoing till midnight. Take a look at the rundown of pictures. pic.twitter.com/rMCJC5LglM — CIC Saudi Arabia (@CICSaudi) February 22, 2022

Judging from past events this festival in Boulevard City in Riyadh will surely be a colorful fancy dress party designed to bring joy to the people of the Kingdom and especially its young generation.

Saudi Arabia: Halloween revelers experience glory and gore on Riyadh Boulevard!!!



Spooky season festivities began in Riyadh after the Boulevard was transformed into a venue-wide costume party during the “Scary Weekend” event!!!https://t.co/5sdC7D2HJJ pic.twitter.com/QY56TsSqCq — Muslim Spaces (@MuslimSpaces) October 29, 2022

The GEA called on all those who want to participate in the festival, to wear masquerades to be allowed free entry. The costumes festival has become very popular since it started attracting many visitors with masquerade shows.