Saudi YouTuber Aziz Al-Ahmad dies aged 27

ALBAWABA - Saudi Youtuber Aziz Al-Ahmad died on Thursday at the age of 27 in a hospital in Saudi Arabia.

The death of Youtuber Aziz Al-Ahmad, nicknamed "al-Qazm, which means the dwarf," caused a state of sadness among his followers and fans.

وفاة اليوتيوبر عزيز الأحمد 💔. pic.twitter.com/uKe8Ae6f9j — Gorgeous (@gorgeous4ew) January 19, 2023

The Saudi Youtuber, born in Riyadh in 1995, was suffering from growth problems, due to a genetic disease and a hormonal disorder.

Footage from the hospital was widely shared on social media showing Al-Ahmad lying on a hospital bed barely moving when a woman asked him to send a message to his fans.

#عزيز_في_ذمه_لله

انالله وانا اليه راجعون بنفقد الابتسامه وخفه الظل

رحمك الله #عزيزالاحمد💔 pic.twitter.com/5Gcms9bcRu — Majed (@maged89098) January 20, 2023

He replies: "I want to tell them that I love them so much." Then she asks him if he was feeling better and he says yes I do.

The Saudi Youtuber creates comic videos with hundreds of thousands of followers on his official platforms. His videos usually get millions of views.