Saudi YouTuber Aziz Al-Ahmad dies aged 27

Published January 20th, 2023 - 06:49 GMT
saudi YouTuber
Saudi YouTuber Aziz Al-Ahmad died on Thursday. (Twitter)

ALBAWABA - Saudi Youtuber Aziz Al-Ahmad died on Thursday at the age of 27 in a hospital in Saudi Arabia. 

The death of Youtuber Aziz Al-Ahmad, nicknamed "al-Qazm, which means the dwarf," caused a state of sadness among his followers and fans. 

The Saudi Youtuber, born in Riyadh in 1995, was suffering from growth problems, due to a genetic disease and a hormonal disorder. 

Footage from the hospital was widely shared on social media showing Al-Ahmad lying on a hospital bed barely moving when a woman asked him to send a message to his fans.

He replies: "I want to tell them that I love them so much." Then she asks him if he was feeling better and he says yes I do.

The Saudi Youtuber creates comic videos with hundreds of thousands of followers on his official platforms. His videos usually get millions of views.

