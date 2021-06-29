Save Our Scene Gathers Thousands in #FREEDOMTODANCE Protest in London (Photos)

The Freedom to Dance demonstration held in London by Save Our Scene involving thousands of music lovers, promoters and industry representatives on Sunday 27th June was in response to the extension of restrictions by the Prime Minister, effectively closing businesses for over 16 months without consideration and proportionate support.

The industry has campaigned, lobbied and worked hard to engage with the Government in support of the art sector,

but as of today we have been excluded, marginalised and all but forgotten. We have been left with no other option but to take direct action, with this weekend being the start of considered action if the Government does not open the industry on Monday 19th July without restrictions, the organisers commented.

We influence the world with our culture and are a global export generating millions of pounds for the economy, they added.

The Government has sanctioned the extension of capacities to 140k for the British Grand Prix and 60k for Semi Finals and Finals at Wembley, whilst thousands of clubs, events, festivals and hundreds of thousands of jobs are lost across the sector.

The Save Our Scene protest represents the frustrations and anger of a generation, as contemporary culture pushes back on Government restrictions, vowing to return if our voices are not heard, with our greatest assets, Our People!

The music industry has shown its capacity to open safely and responsibly through multiple pilot events, strongly suggesting this is a political decision not data driven, giving the Government no reason to delay reopening on the 19th July.