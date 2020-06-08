Schools in The UAE Starts on Aug. 30

The UAE announced its academic year will start on Aug. 30, while the administrative and teaching staff will begin their duty on Aug. 23, state news agency WAM reported citing the Minister of Education Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi.

“Education remains a top priority and national objective, and therefore our leadership has directed to apply the distance education system under the current circumstances so that our students won’t lose track and miss one single day from their academic year,” he said.

The UAE recorded 540 new coronavirus cases overnight after conducting an additional 44,000 tests, bringing the country’s total number of infected to 38,808, the health ministry said.

There was also one fatality overnight, raising the death toll to 276, state news agency WAM reported citing the ministry.

But 745 people have fully recovered, raising the number of patient recoveries to 21,061.

