Scotland set for 1st Muslim as premier

ALBAWABA - Scotland's Minister of Health Humza Yousaf, a Muslim of Pakistani extraction, was elected the leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), and is set to become the next First Minister.

Elected as leader of @theSNP is the biggest honour of my life. If Parliament votes for me as FM tomorrow, it is my solemn commitment to serve all the people of Scotland.





On Monday, the Scottish National Party (SNP) announced the selection of Yousaf, 37, as its leader, with 52 percent of the votes in anticipation of him becoming the next First Minister in Scotland.

In the first round of elections, Youssef received 24,336 votes, or 48 percent of the total, while candidate Kate Forbes had 20,559, or 40 percent, and candidate Ash Regan won 5,599 votes, or 11 percent.

In the second stage, Yousaf won 26,032 votes, or 52 percent, while Forbes had 23,890 votes, or 48 percent.

A huge decision to make, but with the support & love of my family, I have decided to put myself forward as a candidate to become Scotland's next First Minister, and Leader of the SNP.



A huge decision to make, but with the support & love of my family, I have decided to put myself forward as a candidate to become Scotland's next First Minister, and Leader of the SNP.

Yousaf, who held the position of Minister of Health before winning his party's elections, ran for the position of first minister, commonly used to connotate the position of prime minister, and leader of SNP after Nicola Sturgeon, the former first minister, stepped down.

In his election campaign, Yousaf vowed to achieve Scottish independence, combat a rising cost-of-living and bring Scotland into the European Union, among other promises.

👏 Congratulations to @HumzaYousaf, elected as the new leader of the SNP and Scotland's next First Minister.



Congratulations to @HumzaYousaf, elected as the new leader of the SNP and Scotland's next First Minister.

Married to a Muslim woman of Palestinian origin, Yousaf hails from the state of Punjab. His father, Muzaffar Yousaf, immigrated with his family to Scotland in 1960, and married the Kenyan immigrant Shaitsa Buta.

The newly-elected SNP's leader spoke in many occasions about the difficulties he faced in his political career due to racism, as a Muslim belonging to an ethnic minority.

I am not sure it was a joke!





The prominent politician was educated in private schools and studied at the University of Glasgow. He holds a master's degree in political science.

Yousaf began his political career in parliament, where he served as an assistant to MP Bashir Ahmed, the first Muslim MP in the Parliament of Scotland.

📢 @HumzaYousaf: "We are at our best when we are radical and bold - and the challenges we face today require nothing less of us."



🤝 Together, let's make our economy work for the people, and build a fairer nation with independence.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Join us: https://t.co/xGvo9t7lCq pic.twitter.com/13a5sWtygG — The SNP (@theSNP) March 27, 2023

Later, Yousaf became the focus of attention of politicians, and had a close relation with Sturgeon, the former prime minister.

'Humza's the best person to bring us all back together and lead us onto better days and an independent future.'



The SNP's Westminster leader Stephen Flynn says he is "delighted" Humza Yousaf has been elected party leader.



Live: https://t.co/WUnquWvHqf



📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/yXtKYC7aTt — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 27, 2023

In 2011, he became the assistant to former SNP's leader Alex Salmond, becoming the first ethnic minority candidate to win a seat in the Scottish Parliament.

Yousaf joined the Scottish Cabinet in 2012, and took office in various ministries, including justice and transport. His latest was health minister in 2021.

The winning candidate will have to contest a vote in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, before being declared as first minister for Scotland amid high expectations that Yousaf will take the reins.

The First Minister of Scotland is nominated by Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs) with a leader of the Opposition typically standing, according to The Scotsman, Scotland's National Newspaper.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, Scottish Labor leader Anas Sarwar and Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole Hamilton will contest the election, but their chances of winning are said to be minimal.