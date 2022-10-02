A Sea Turtle Gets a Breath of Life in Aqaba

The Jordan Society for the Conservation of Turtles and Tortoises (JSCT) on Saturday honoured a fisherman who rescued an endangered sea turtle that was entangled in ropes in the Gulf of Aqaba, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Nasser Al Badri was awarded the Medal for Distinguished Giving and the World Turtle Day 2022 award, a permanent membership certificate of honour, in addition to a financial reward after he freed the sea creature from ropes that were tangled around it.

Happy World Turtle Day 2022 ✅ Please respect sea turtles - DO NOT TOUCH, CHASE, FEED or HARASS Sea Turtles. Give them space to conserve this beautiful and unique creature. Visit👉 https://t.co/q4xeUJSZbp to learn more about sustainble tourism in Curaçao.💙 #worldturtleday2022 pic.twitter.com/Dhf0LQa3s1 — Dive News Curacao (@scubacuracao) May 23, 2022

“This honour aims to motivate fishermen, the local community... in Aqaba to preserve the marine environment and marine creatures that are threatened with extinction,” said JSCT President Abeer Balbisi.

She said the association is following up on the conditions of land and sea turtles in the Kingdom, particularly in the Gulf of Aqaba, to ensure their safety and are removing certain factors that threaten them with extinction.

This article has been adapted from its original source.