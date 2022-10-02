  1. Home
A Sea Turtle Gets a Breath of Life in Aqaba

Published October 2nd, 2022 - 06:46 GMT
Nasser Al Badri
A sea turtle swims some 4 meters underwater off the shore of Lebanon's northern coastal city of Batroun on September 2, 2022. (Photo by Ibrahim CHALHOUB / AFP)
Nasser Al Badri was awarded the Medal for Distinguished Giving and the World Turtle Day 2022 award

The Jordan Society for the Conservation of Turtles and Tortoises (JSCT) on Saturday honoured a fisherman who rescued an endangered sea turtle that was entangled in ropes in the Gulf of Aqaba, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Nasser Al Badri was awarded the Medal for Distinguished Giving and the World Turtle Day 2022 award, a permanent membership certificate of honour, in addition to a financial reward after he freed the sea creature from ropes that were tangled around it.

“This honour aims to motivate fishermen, the local community... in Aqaba to preserve the marine environment and marine creatures that are threatened with extinction,” said JSCT President Abeer Balbisi.

She said the association is following up on the conditions of land and sea turtles in the Kingdom, particularly in the Gulf of Aqaba, to ensure their safety and are removing certain factors that threaten them with extinction.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved.

