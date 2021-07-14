  1. Home
See How UNICEF Calls on Adults to Get Vaccinated For Children

Ewelina Lepionko

Published July 14th, 2021 - 10:43 GMT
Returning to normality depends on everyone.
It's not a mess. It's missing friends.

UNICEF Launches New Campaign to Encourage Vaccination Against COVID-19.

The advert highlight that returning to normality depends on everyone. UNICEF calls on adults: Get vaccinated against COVID-19 for children.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a devastating reminder of the chaos caused by diseases we cannot prevent. Thanks to vaccines, we now have a way of ending this pandemic and rebuilding our lives. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Creative approach with important content.

A girl decides to tell her dad how she feels through art. She sneaks into the kitchen and uses the food to create a piece of art. Flour, pasta, a few eggs, some beans and all is ready. Tired dad enters the kitchen. He looks at the situation with surprise, but after a moment he understands: It's not a mess. It's missing friends.

Vaccines allow us to come together, shoulder to shoulder – in schools, communities, and places of worship. They are the best hope we have of ending the COVID-19 pandemic and getting back to doing the things we enjoy with the people we love.
UNICEF, also known as the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund, is a United Nations agency responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide.


