See How UNICEF Calls on Adults to Get Vaccinated For Children

UNICEF Launches New Campaign to Encourage Vaccination Against COVID-19.

The advert highlight that returning to normality depends on everyone. UNICEF calls on adults: Get vaccinated against COVID-19 for children.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a devastating reminder of the chaos caused by diseases we cannot prevent. Thanks to vaccines, we now have a way of ending this pandemic and rebuilding our lives.

Creative approach with important content.

A girl decides to tell her dad how she feels through art. She sneaks into the kitchen and uses the food to create a piece of art. Flour, pasta, a few eggs, some beans and all is ready. Tired dad enters the kitchen. He looks at the situation with surprise, but after a moment he understands: It's not a mess. It's missing friends.

Vaccines allow us to come together, shoulder to shoulder – in schools, communities, and places of worship. They are the best hope we have of ending the COVID-19 pandemic and getting back to doing the things we enjoy with the people we love.

UNICEF, also known as the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund, is a United Nations agency responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide.