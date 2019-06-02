Sex on The Brain: Russian Model Invades Pitch for a Porn Site

A pitch invader wearing a skimpy swimsuit advertising a Russian porn pranking website had to be escorted off the pitch by security during the Champions League final.

The woman, wearing a black outfit which read 'Vitaly Uncensored' in white lettering, stormed the pitch in the first half of the final.

It is believed the woman is Kinsey Wolanski, the girlfriend of Vitaly Zdorovetskiy who set up the x-rated website.

Zdorovetskiy previously invaded the pitch at the 2014 World Cup Final where he wrote 'natural born prankster' on his chest.





Wolanski boasts more than 300,000 followers on Instagram where she regularly posts scantily clad photographs of herself.

Vitaly Uncensored's YouTube channel has 1.6billion views and posts popular x-rated pranks.

The site and channel is run by Vitaly Zdorovetskiy better known by his YouTube name VitalyzdTv.

He previously worked as a porn actor for the adult film studio Bang Bros in 2011.

She ran on to the pitch with the score at 1-0 to Liverpool after a controversial early penalty was converted by Mohamed Salah.

Players looked bemused and play was temporarily stopped by the referee while security took her from the pitch.

This article has been adapted from its original source.