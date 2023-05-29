Shanghai records hottest day in 100 years

  1. Home
Published May 29th, 2023 - 11:29 GMT
ALBAWABA - Shanghai recorded its hottest May day in 100 years, the city's meteorological service announced, shattering the previous high by a full degree, on Monday.

A post on the official Weibo account of the service clarified that "At 13:09, the temperature at Xujiahui station soared to 36.1 degrees Celsius (97 degrees Fahrenheit), surpassing a century-old record for the highest May temperature."

Scientists indicate that global warming is amplifying extreme weather conditions, as highlighted in a recent report by the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. 

The report cautioned that "each degree of global warming will escalate the severity of various simultaneous hazards."

