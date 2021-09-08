Sharjah’s House of Wisdom Dedicates Exhibition to Renowned Lebanese Poet Khalil Gibran

World-renowned artist Gibran Khalil Gibran’s works are known to every literature enthusiast.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah inaugurate the A Window to the Soul exhibition of Gibran Khalil Gibran in House of Wisdom.

The exhibition celebrates the artist's practice, showcasing 34 of his original works. Original works will be on display at House of Wisdom for four months until January 6.

The central feature of the show is a variety of artworks across various mediums such as oil, gauche, watercolor, and charcoal sketches. There are also several of Gibran’s personal belongings on display, including four manuscript notebooks, a watercolor set, and an easel. The galley proof and plate proof of his most well-known book, The Prophet, are also on view.

Kahlil Gibran, known in Arabic as Gibran Khalil Gibran, was born January 6, 1883, in Bsharri, Lebanon, which at the time was part of Syria and part of the Ottoman Empire. In 1885 Gibran emigrated with his mother and siblings to the United States, where they settled in the large Syrian and Lebanese community in Boston, Massachusetts. It was there that Gibran learned English and enrolled in art classes.

In 1904 Gibran began publishing articles in an Arabic-language newspaper and also had the first public exhibit of his drawings, which were championed by the Boston photographer Fred Holland Day. Throughout his life, he would publish nine books in Arabic and eight in English, which ruminate on love, longing, and death, and explore religious themes. He died of cirrhosis of the liver on April 10, 1931, in New York City.

The House of Wisdom, which opened on 9 December 2020. It is an iconic Library and Cultural Center inspired by the original House of Wisdom in Baghdad. It is a modern-day interpretation of a knowledge hub where all can come to seek enrichment.