Sharjah Art Foundation Announces March 2021 Art Talks and Events

The Sharjah Art Foundation has announced that booking is now available for its annual March Meeting 2021: Unravelling the Present (MM2021) online and on-site events. Taking place from 12 to 21 March, the annual gathering features online talks, panels and presentations as well as on-site performances at the Foundation’s venues.

Featuring more than 50 speakers and participants, the online talks programme includes roundtables, keynotes, presentations, panels and breakout sessions that will examine the past 30 years of the Sharjah Biennial and the future of the biennial model. Taking place via the March Meeting 2021 virtual platform.

In addition to the online talks, March Meeting 2021 (MM 2021) features on-site performances by Tarek Atoui and collaborating artists-in-residence from his ongoing exhibition Cycles in 11, as well as screenings of critically acclaimed films at the Foundation’s venues that can also be booked via the SAF site.

Bringing together former Sharjah Biennial curators, artistic directors, artists, art historians and critics, MM 2021 sets the stage for Sharjah Biennial 15: Thinking Historically in the Present, which was conceived by the late Okwui Enwezor (1963–2019) and is curated by Hoor Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Art Foundation, in conjunction with the Sharjah Biennial 15 (SB15) Working Group and Advisory Committee and opens in spring 2022.

Coinciding with MM 2021, the exhibitions Rayyane Tabet: Exquisite Corpse, curated by Sharjah Art Foundation’s Senior Curator Ryan Inouye, and Unsettled Objects, curated by Sharjah Art Foundation’s Director of Collections and Senior Curator Omar Kholeif, will open on March 12, 2021. Zarina Bhimji: Black Pocket and Tarek Atoui: Cycles in 11, both curated by Hoor Al Qasimi, will also remain on view through 10 April 2021. The exhibitions are open to all; however, prior online booking is encouraged. For more detailed information you can checkout the full schedule of the March meeting activities on SAF site.