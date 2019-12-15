She is an Italian-Egyptian Model Who Also Loves Education

Model and philanthropist Elisa Sednaoui Dellal celebrated her 31st birthday on Saturday, and received some very special gifts from her nearest and dearest.

The Egyptian-Italian-French model took to her Instagram Stories to share reposts of birthday tributes from her close friends, in addition to heart-warming illustrations hand-drawn by her two sons, Jack, 6, and Samo, 3, with her husband Alexander Dellal.

The sister-in-law of accessories designer Charlotte Olympia also took to the social media platform to upload a sweet screenshot that showed herself on a Facetime call with her dad, who gave her “the best birthday gift.”

The Italy-born beauty, who spent much of her childhood in Egypt, wrote alongside the snap: “My papa giving me the best birthday gift. He tells me he met the father of one of our Funtasia Egypt students, who told him his son eagerly waits everyday for nearly an hour in front of the door of his house for the Funtasia van to come get him because he loves being at the center so much.”

Funtasia is a cultural center located in Luxor that was founded by the non-profit Elisa Sednaoui Foundation in 2016 to provide creative learning programs for youth across Egypt.

The Elisa Sednaoui Foundation’s mission is to promote the educational development of children and adults, as well as provide access to hands-on creative learning experiences and programs. Today, it operates in more than 15 different locations inclusive of public schools in Italy and Egypt. Funtasia has supported more than 5,920 children and youth and trained over 700 adults in both countries, according to its website.

In addition to her philanthropic efforts, the now-31-year-old has plenty to celebrate. Having modeled since a young age for Giorgio Armani and Ralph Lauren, Sednaoui has also appeared in a string of campaigns for other renowned brands, including Alberta Ferretti and Christian Louboutin to name a few.

Meanwhile, just last month, she partnered with former Princess Alia Al-Senussi of Libya to guest curate the “Contemporary Curated” auction at Sotheby’s London.

The sale of ten of the works collected for the auction — which included pieces donated from Arab artists such as Youssef Nabil, Basim Magdy, Etel Adnan and Nadia Ayari — benefitted the Elisa Sednaoui Foundation’s Funtasia project.