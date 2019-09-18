'Shine Like a Diamond': Emirates A380 Diamond Lounge, You Can Never Guess!

Dubai-based Emirates has shared a picture of its A380 'diamond' onboard lounge with fans on social media.

"We know you liked our Bling 777, so here's the Emirates 'diamond' A380 onboard lounge," the airline said in a tweet, referring to a December 2018 image of the Emirates 777 completely covered in diamonds.

The latest image shows the entire onboard lounge covered with diamonds -- the seats, tables, the serving station at the centre -- everything. Except for the air hostess.





The airline had in December 2018 shared a picture of the Emirates 'Bling' 777, an aircraft covered head to toe... err... nose to rudder, with diamonds.

The photo was the artwork of Sara Shakeel, formerly a dentist and now a crystal artist.

Shakheel had posted her bedazzling creation on her social media handle and it turned out that Emirates liked the image so much that the airline asked for permission to repost it, and then upgraded her flight from Pakistan to Milan.

This article has been adapted from its original source.