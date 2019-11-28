'Show me That Gorgeous Chest!': Trump Tweets a Photo of Himself as Muscle-bound Boxer

Donald Trump tweeted an image of himself as Rocky Balboa on Wednesday after he arrived at his West Palm Beach golf course to kick off his Thanksgiving holiday.

The photo has the president’s head superimposed on the buff body of the fictional prize fighter, portrayed by actor Sylvester Stallone in the Rocky movie series.

Trump didn’t include words but the picture spoke for itself and was a follow up to comments the president made at a campaign rally in nearby Sunrise, Fla., Tuesday night.

Billed as a ‘Homecoming’ event by the campaign, the president used the occasion to rail against media reports regarding his unannounced visit to Walter Reed Medical Center last weekend, falsely claiming there were reports he had a heart attack.

'They said, he wasn't wearing a tie. Which is pretty unusual for me honestly. I should have wore the tie. Maybe it wasn't their fault. They never apologize. They said he wasn't wearing a tie. This is a sign of a massive heart attack,' he complained about the media.

'Nothing happened,' he said of the visit, which prompted speculation the president may have had a health episode as the stop wasn't listed on his public scheduled for the day. The White House said, since Trump had a free weekend, it was decided to give him a partial physical as he will be busy next year campaigning for re-election.

Trump bragged the doctors' praised his physique during his examine.

'The first thing they do is say, "Take off your shirt, sir, and show us that gorgeous chest. So we want to see. We've never seen a chest quite like it." No but seriously,' he told a Florida campaign rally.

Trump apparently got the image of himself as Rocky from a t-shirt produced by American AF, a company that advertises itself as veteran-owned with a goal of producing 'the most AMERICAN collection of clothing the world has ever seen.'

His tweet also prompted several Twitter users to create memes mocking expectations versus reality.

But his son Donald Trump Jr. defended his father, writing on Twitter on the image: 'I’ve heard from reliable sources that it’s not doctored.'

Stallone, meanwhile, has supported and donated to Republican candidates but has repeatedly declined to a call himself a member of the GOP, although he did admit one of his most famous characters is a Republican.

‘I’m not a political animal,’ the actor told Variety in July.

But he did concede some of his movies have political messages.

‘I didn’t know what a Republican was until I did Rambo and did, “Oh, I’m a Republican.” I swear to you,’ he added. ‘When Reagan came out and went ‘Rambo is a Republican’ because, you know, Rambo is a flag waver, I just thought he was a very patriotic person I wasn’t making a political statement.’

And, in Rocky IV, the title character famously goes to the then Soviet Union to beat Russian fighter Ivan Drago.

Stallone said he didn’t vote for anyone in the 2016 election because ‘I didn’t like anyone.’

He denied he favored one political party over the other, saying he wants the ‘best man to win’ or the best for ‘mankind’ he later clarified, saying he would vote for a women.

He said he’s made no decision about the 2020 election yet.



‘I’m standing back on this one. I know Joe Biden – great guy. We’ll just see how it plays out when they go head to head. I try to stay out of it even though everyone assumes I’m so hardcore right and it’s not true,’ Stallone said.

Chests were on the president's mind at his rally on Tuesday night.

He also complimented Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on his 'muscle.'

'I always thought Ron was a little heavy and one day I was with him and pat him on the shoulder, whoa, that's strong, that's a lot of muscle there. My hand didn't sink in like a lot of people. I see him without a shirt one day. This guy is strong. He's not fat. That's all power. All muscle. I want to tell you that. I said Ron, you're one of the few I say it to. Don't walk around with a jacket all the time. Take it off,' the president advised the governor, who joined him on stage to welcome him to his new home state of Florida.

The president will need DeSantis' political muscle to help him win Florida in the 2020 election - a state that will be key to helping Trump stay in the Oval Office.

Helen Ferre, the governor’s spokesperson, told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel that the president evidently meant to say he saw DeSantis without a jacket, not without a shirt. The two have played golf together, she said.

The president is in Florida through Sunday for his Thanksgiving holiday and got things started with a round of golf at his Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach.

The president was spotted in his motorcade wearing a red hat with the number 45 on the side – he is the 45th president. He had on a pair of reading glasses and was peering at his iphone.

He returned to his Mar-a-Lago residence after about four hours at the golf course.

Wednesday marked the first round of golf for Trump at his West Palm Beach Club this season. The president typically spends summer weekends at his golf club in New Jersey and saves his Florida trips for the colder winter weekends.

It’s also the first round of golf since he changed his residency from New York to his club at Mar-a-Lago, where he is staying with his family for Thanksgiving.

Some of the Trump children have already been spotted at the family compound for the upcoming day of thanks.

Eric Trump posted a photo of him and his son by the water, writing ‘morning walk in pj’s.’

Barron Trump was spotted flying down to Florida on Air Force One with his parents.

It’s unclear if any of the other Trump children are present. In the past, Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle; Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and their children; and Tiffany Trump and her boyfriend Michael Boulos have been spotted.

Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos were at the turkey pardoning at the White House on Tuesday.

Trump was accompanied by his 13-year-old son, Barron, who continues to stand tall alongside his 6-foot-3 father on his journey from Washington D.C. to Florida on Tuesday evening.

He was also accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, who joined the president at public events for the pardoning of Thanksgiving turkeys Bread and Butter, after joining a ceremony for hero Army dog Conan on Monday.

For the first lady, it was a welcome change from her morning, where she was booed in Baltimore at an event where she spoke about opioid abuse in a city her husband called 'rat-infested.'

The trio were previously photographed in August, when they returned to the White House after a vacation at Trump's New Jersey golf club.

This article has been adapted from its original source.