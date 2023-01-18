Sister André, world's oldest person, dies aged 118

ALBAWABA - The world's oldest living person French nun Lucile Randon, commonly known as sister André, died at the age of 118.

Sister André died in her sleep at her nursing home in Toulon, France.

118 year old Catholic nun Sister Andre had been the world's oldest living person in the world. Sister Andre who saw 10 Popes in her life time, is a convert to Catholicism. pic.twitter.com/1oRR3mWlML — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) January 18, 2023

Guinness World Records released a statement mourning the oldest person in the world and said: "Guinness World Records is saddened to learn of the passing of the world's oldest person, Sister André (b. Lucile Randon) at the age of 118."

Randon was born in 1904 in southern France, she lived through two world wars and dedicated much of her life to God and the church as she became a nun in 1994.

During her lifetime, Sister André saw 10 Popes. She is also a convert to Catholicism.