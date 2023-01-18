  1. Home
Sister André, world's oldest person, dies aged 118

Published January 18th, 2023 - 11:02 GMT
Sister Andre
In this file photo taken on February 10, 2021 Sister Andre, Lucile Randon in the registry of birth, the eldest French and European citizen, sits in a wheelchair, on the eve of her 117th birthday. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP)

ALBAWABA - The world's oldest living person French nun Lucile Randon, commonly known as sister André, died at the age of 118.

Sister André died in her sleep at her nursing home in Toulon, France. 

Guinness World Records released a statement mourning the oldest person in the world and said: "Guinness World Records is saddened to learn of the passing of the world's oldest person, Sister André (b. Lucile Randon) at the age of 118."

Randon was born in 1904 in southern France, she lived through two world wars and dedicated much of her life to God and the church as she became a nun in 1994.

During her lifetime, Sister André saw 10 Popes. She is also a convert to Catholicism.

