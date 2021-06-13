Six Iranian Movies Compete in The Oriental Film Festival of Geneva

Six movies by Iranian filmmakers will be competing in the 16th edition of the International Oriental Film Festival of Geneva in Switzerland.

The documentary “Walking with the Wind” by Mehdi Shadizadeh and director-writer Shahram Mokri’s drama “Careless Crime” will be screened in the official competition of the festival, which will take place from June 21 to 27 in Geneva and other municipalities.

The documentary attempts to portray Abbas Kiarostami’s multiple artistic dimensions, and not just those of a filmmaking giant.

“Careless Crime” refers to 40 years ago, during the uprising to overthrow the Shah’s regime in Iran, when protestors set fire to movie theaters as a way of showing opposition to Western culture. Forty years have passed and, in contemporary Iran, four individuals also decide to burn a cinema down. Their intended target is a theater showing a film about an unearthed, unexploded missile. Will past and present meet?

“Inner Self” by Mohammad Hormozi and “Yocheved” by Sahar Khoshcheshman have been selected to be screened in the short competition category.

“Inner Self” shows music as the language of the human soul. A female violinist wants to enter an administrative building but as she lacks the formal hijab, she must stay in the waiting room. She is inspired by the events in the room to compose her new piece.

“Yocheved” is about Afghan immigrants Nurjahan and Kaveh, who meet and decide to immigrate to the United States. They scam rich kids to make money for the trip. Kaveh learns that the money is only enough to cover travel expenses for one person.

The short films “Exam” by Sonia Haddad and “The Spit” by Armin Rahimian and Emad Emaminia will be screened in the Prix du Public section.

“Exam” is about a teenage girl who gets involved in the process of delivering a pack of cocaine to a client, and gets stuck in a weird cycle of occurrences.

“The Spit” follows a little boy who stands up for himself by spitting.

About 50 movies made in about twenty countries in the Orient and Occident will be screened during the 16th edition of the International Oriental Film Festival of Geneva, which is chaired by the Lebanese writer and journalist, Joumana Haddad.

The festival program also includes two competitions in both features and shorts movies, one for a gold FIFOG award and the other for a silver FIFOG award.

