Skittles new mustard flavor shocks the internet

ALBAWABA- French's collaborated with Skittles to bring the world an unexpected flavor and it does not taste like candy and rainbows.

In anticipation of National Mustard Day on Aug. 5, French's and Skittles are giving mustard lovers a new "Tangy mustard flavor".

combining Skittles' chewy, sweet, and sour texture with yellow food coloring.

French’s Mustard and Skittles

How to get your hands on the mustard Skittles

Unfortunately, the limited edition Skittles are not going to come to store shelves and will only be available in the USA through French's "Mustard Mobile".

According to USA Today, mustard and Skittles fans will be able to try the flavor in the following states and dates:

July 31 in Atlanta Georgia (Ponce City Market located at 675 North Avenue from 11 AM - 3 PM)

August 2 in Washington D.C. (City Center located at 825 10th St. from 11 AM - 3 PM)

August 5 in New York City (Hudson River Park located at 555 12th Ave. from 11 AM- 3 PM)

French’s Mustard Skittles would surely add some crunch to a hot dog. French's / Skittles



The mustard-flavored Skittles will be given away for free so that people all over America could give it a taste test.

French's and Skittles could surprise us on Aug. 5th's Mustard Day where it could be the best Skittles we have ever had.