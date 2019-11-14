A Snake Runs Out of a Saudi Student's Bag

A Saudi university student snuck a snake into her class to scare her classmates but the reptile slithered out of her bag, creating panic among the students.

According to reports in Saudi Gazette, the snake was spotted in the computer lab of the Taibah University in Madinah. It was captured by the university's department of safety and security and the students were safely evacuated from the lab. Security personnel said the snake was non-poisonous and had no fangs.





Following the incident, the university revealed in a statement that the snake had been brought to class by one of the girl students to scare her classmates. The snake was imported from outside the Kingdom and was bought by the girl from a local store. She stuffed the snake in her bag to take it to class.

Necessary action will be taken against the girl, the university said, "The university is deeply concerned with the safety and well being of all students to ensure an educational environment which is free from dangers and risks."

This article has been adapted from its original source.