Social media goes crazy by charitable act of Saudi influencer

Al Bawaba Staff

Published November 17th, 2022 - 09:31 GMT
Johara Al Hoqail with little Jumana
Johara Al Hoqail with little Jumana (Credit: Saudi Gazette)

ALBAWABA - Saudi influencer Al Johara Al Hoqail has become a household name on the social media because of her act of compassion in donating part of her liver to a girl in need. 

Once people heard of what she did her hashtag (#الجوهرة_الحقيل) started to trend quickly on the social media. She became become an instant hit on social media when she revealed she donated part of her liver to save Jumana Al-Harbi, a little girl and a total stranger to her, Al-Arabiya.net reported.

Al-Johara, according to Saudi Gazette said this was a perfect opportunity for her since she wanted to be a donor since the age of 15 and once she heard of the little girl she didn't hesitate for one moment. 



There is much imaginary of Al Johara and the little girl on the social media with lots of pictures with many supportive of the act and charitable deed.

However for some social bloggers they considered such an act as haram for some reason as such:

 

