Social media goes crazy by charitable act of Saudi influencer

ALBAWABA - Saudi influencer Al Johara Al Hoqail has become a household name on the social media because of her act of compassion in donating part of her liver to a girl in need.

أسرت القلوب بتصرفها الإنساني النبيل

الشابة السعودية الجوهرة الحقيل بتبرعها بجزء من كبدها لطفلة لا تعرفها ولا تربطها بها صلة قرابة pic.twitter.com/zbjOvDd4f3 — قصاصة ورق (@kvHXp6k2w7lKuDL) November 17, 2022

Once people heard of what she did her hashtag (#الجوهرة_الحقيل) started to trend quickly on the social media. She became become an instant hit on social media when she revealed she donated part of her liver to save Jumana Al-Harbi, a little girl and a total stranger to her, Al-Arabiya.net reported.

The selfless act of empathy and compassion in terms of donating part of her liver to a stranger girl made Al-Johara Al-Hoqail, a young #Saudi social media influencer, more famous among social media users.https://t.co/a6bYFDAu0G — Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) November 16, 2022

Al-Johara, according to Saudi Gazette said this was a perfect opportunity for her since she wanted to be a donor since the age of 15 and once she heard of the little girl she didn't hesitate for one moment.





There is much imaginary of Al Johara and the little girl on the social media with lots of pictures with many supportive of the act and charitable deed.

شاهدنا تكريم واحتفال لإشخاص يتبرعون لاقربائهم الابن لوالده البنت لوالدتها ..الخ

وكنت استغرب واعتبره واجب لايستحق الشو



ولكن عندما تشاهد انسان يتبرع

لشخص لايعرفه ؟

هنا تقف اجلالا وتعظيما له

امثالها من يستحق التكريم والاشاده والفخر

الله يبارك فيها ويكتب اجرها #الجوهرة_الحقيل pic.twitter.com/brSPEeWK5d — نايف (@naif1818181) November 17, 2022

However for some social bloggers they considered such an act as haram for some reason as such: