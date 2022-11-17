Social media goes crazy by charitable act of Saudi influencer

ALBAWABA - Saudi influencer Al Johara Al Hoqail has become a household name on the social media because of her act of compassion in donating part of her liver to a girl in need.
أسرت القلوب بتصرفها الإنساني النبيل— قصاصة ورق (@kvHXp6k2w7lKuDL) November 17, 2022
الشابة السعودية الجوهرة الحقيل بتبرعها بجزء من كبدها لطفلة لا تعرفها ولا تربطها بها صلة قرابة pic.twitter.com/zbjOvDd4f3
Once people heard of what she did her hashtag (#الجوهرة_الحقيل) started to trend quickly on the social media. She became become an instant hit on social media when she revealed she donated part of her liver to save Jumana Al-Harbi, a little girl and a total stranger to her, Al-Arabiya.net reported.
The selfless act of empathy and compassion in terms of donating part of her liver to a stranger girl made Al-Johara Al-Hoqail, a young #Saudi social media influencer, more famous among social media users.https://t.co/a6bYFDAu0G— Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) November 16, 2022
Al-Johara, according to Saudi Gazette said this was a perfect opportunity for her since she wanted to be a donor since the age of 15 and once she heard of the little girl she didn't hesitate for one moment.
There is much imaginary of Al Johara and the little girl on the social media with lots of pictures with many supportive of the act and charitable deed.
شاهدنا تكريم واحتفال لإشخاص يتبرعون لاقربائهم الابن لوالده البنت لوالدتها ..الخ— نايف (@naif1818181) November 17, 2022
وكنت استغرب واعتبره واجب لايستحق الشو
ولكن عندما تشاهد انسان يتبرع
لشخص لايعرفه ؟
هنا تقف اجلالا وتعظيما له
امثالها من يستحق التكريم والاشاده والفخر
الله يبارك فيها ويكتب اجرها #الجوهرة_الحقيل pic.twitter.com/brSPEeWK5d
However for some social bloggers they considered such an act as haram for some reason as such:
التبرج فِسْق، وهو من كبائر الذنوب، والله عز وجل يُبْغِض المتبرجات، ويمقت فعلهن.— فيصل بن تركي 🇸🇦 (@FTB_88) November 16, 2022
قال تعالى: ﴿ولَا تبَرجن تبرج الجاهِليةِ الْأُولىٰ﴾
قال رسول الله ﷺ : ( أَبغض الناسِ إلى الله ثلاثَة) وذكر منها (ومُبتغٍ في الإسلام سُنّة الجاهلية) رواه البخاري#الجوهرة_الحقيل
