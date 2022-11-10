Social media: Uncovering online rumors

Under the patronage of HRH Prince Ali, the seventh World Social Media Forum, titled “New era of media and business on social media”, was inaugurated in Jordan on Wednesday.

Ayman Irshaid, founder and CEO of Moments Innovation, who is also the forum’s organiser, said that the prevalence of social media has become a reality that must be dealt with.

https://t.co/EqNdb6EQYj@PaulaYacoubian

Tomorrow will be the guest in world social media forum, in amman. #worldsocialmediaforum — maguy Nanedjian (@MAGUYNENEDJIAN) November 8, 2022

The forum was attended by Director of Royal Heritage Directorate Raja Gharghour on behalf of Prince Ali, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Irshaid said that the idea of social media is growing considerably and continuously. This increase, he added, has contributed to the emergence of online rumours and misinformation which has caused major, diversified challenges in a changing virtual landscape. All of these issues require finding new solutions, he noted.

@PaulaYacoubian is going to be in Jordan for the World Social Media Forum. You don’t want to miss this. I met her this summer in Lebanon, and toured Dafa Campaign. Their hospitality is unmatched. She remains a voice of hope and JUSTICE. You must attend this if you’re in Amman. https://t.co/hp11eFOKav — Omar Kurdi عمر الكردي (@omarkurdi20) November 4, 2022

Rana Dababneh, chief Corporate Communication and Sustainability Officer at Orange Jordan, spoke about corporate communication, which combines local and external communication and public relations. She noted that media, corporate communication and social responsibility are interrelated concepts that must be modified in a positive and sustainable way.

The first session of the forum discussed the role of social media in the formation of public opinion.

Next week join @dashboardlife and dive deep into how to generate consistent leads into your business using social media in this new era of digital marketing.



Register for now on #DigiPort: https://t.co/cvBQhobbGG pic.twitter.com/zFATnxORO1 — Digital Nova Scotia (@DigitalNS) July 8, 2022

The forum also saw the launch of the Peacock Awards, which honours the “best” in social media through rewarding organisations and individuals that use social media in a positive and innovative way.