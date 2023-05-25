  1. Home
Sony unveils game updates at PlayStation Showcase

Published May 25th, 2023 - 01:03 GMT
ALBAWABA - Sony's streamed the long-anticipated PlayStation Showcase live on YouTube, featuring updates on upcoming games for the PS5 and PSVR 2.

 

The PlayStation Showcase spanned an hour, and included announcements of new hardware accessories, including the Project Q Remote Play handheld and a new pair of PlayStation earbuds.

The Project Q Remote Play handheld is set to launch later this year and promises to revolutionize the gaming experience.

 Gamers will be able to stream games directly from their PS5, offering flexibility and convenience on the go.

Sony also unveiled a new pair of PlayStation earbuds, set to hit the market later this year. 

These earbuds are expected to deliver immersive audio and a seamless gaming experience, further enhancing the enjoyment of PlayStation games.

Additionally, Sony confirmed the development of a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, delighting fans of the acclaimed franchise.

The revamped version promises to deliver enhanced visuals and gameplay, offering a nostalgic yet refreshing experience for both new and longtime fans.

The showcase also premiered a captivating new trailer for Final Fantasy XVI, intensifying the anticipation for the latest installment in this iconic RPG series.

Viewers were treated to a sneak peek of Spider-Man 2, featuring the iconic character Peter Parker donning his symbiote suit. 

This revelation has sparked immense anticipation and speculation among fans, eager to delve into the thrilling storyline of the beloved superhero.


Furthermore, Bungie, the renowned game developer, surprised fans by announcing the revival of its pre-Halo title, Marathon, in the form of a new "sci-fi PvP extraction shooter." 

