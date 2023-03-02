SpaceX, NASA launch mission to space station

  1. Home
Published March 2nd, 2023 - 08:18 GMT
The Crew Dragon launched to International Space Station.
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the company’s Crew Dragon carrying the Crew-6 mission, launches from pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral on March 2, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
ALBAWABA - SpaceX and NASA launched Thursday a new mission to the International Space Station, where astronauts will remain for nearly six months in space.

Two NASA astronauts were joined by a Russian cosmonaut and an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates.

The Crew Dragon, the vehicle carrying the four astronauts took off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida at 12:34 a.m. ET (5:34 GMT) Thursday.

The UAE astronaut, Sultan Alneyadi tweeted a goodbye message to followers before taking off. He promised another tweet when the mission, known as Crew-6, docks on Friday.

"The next time I will (write) to you will be when I arrive at the International Space Station, God willing," Alneyadi tweeted in Arabic-language, translated by Albawaba.

He promised to wave the UAE flag in space.

CNN reported that the Crew Dragon detached from the "rocket after reaching orbit, and it’s expected to spend about one day maneuvering through space before linking up with the space station."

The capsule is slated to dock at 1:17 a.m. ET (6:17 GMT) on Friday, according to NASA.

It was the second attempt to get the mission off the ground. The first launch was grounded on Monday by what described as a clogged filter.

