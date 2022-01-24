Spam Email Leads Nurse to $3M Lottery Jackpot

A Michigan nurse says she's adding the state lottery to her 'safe senders' list after an email notifying her of a $3 million jackpot win landed in her spam folder.

Laura Spears, 55, matched the five winning numbers - 2, 5, 30, 46 and 61 - in a New Year's Eve drawing worth $1 million. Her good fortune tripled to $3 million thanks to a bonus called 'Megaplier,'

The Oakland County woman said she bought a ticket online ahead of the drawing and, days later, happened to be scouring her junk email in search of an unrelated wayward missive.

'That's when I saw an email from the Lottery saying I had won a prize,' she told lotto officials.

'I couldn't believe what I was reading, so I logged in to my lottery account to confirm the message in the email. It's all still so shocking to me that I really won $3 million.'

After claiming the prize, she said she plans to share her wealth with family and retire early. Online records show she works as a nurse.

'I definitely added the Michigan Lottery to my safe senders list just in case I ever get lucky enough to receive another email about a huge prize,' Spears said.



The Mega Millions jackpot was last won on Oct. 22, 2021, when a family in Lake Havasu City, Ariz. won $108 million. The current jackpot stands at $376 million.

Spears' fortune tripled because she shelled out an extra $2 to multiply her winnings.

