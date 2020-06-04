Spanish Porn Star Investigated for Manslaughter After Man Died in His House

A Spanish porn star is being investigated for manslaughter after a man died from inhaling toad venom vapour in his house.

Nacho Vidal, 46, was named as a suspect after fashion photographer Jose Luis Abad died from inhaling fumes from a Colorado River toad near Valencia in July 2019.

Vidal, who has starred in more than 600 adult films, was arrested on Thursday after Mr Abad died at his home in the Valencian town of Enguera.

Mr Abad is believed to have been engaging in a mystic ritual when he inhaled vapour from the psychedelic toad.

The Spanish Civil Guard said: 'Officers began the investigation after the death of a person during a mystical ritual involving the inhalation of vapours from the venom of the bufo alvarius toad.

'At the conclusion of an 11-month investigation, we have been able to establish that an offence of involuntary manslaughter and a public health offence had occurred, allegedly committed by those who organised and presided over the ritual.'

The toad, a rare species native to the Sonoran Desert from northern Mexico to California and Arizona, secretes venom containing a very powerful natural psychedelic substance known as 5-MeO-DMT.

Its effects have been compared to ayahuasca, a powerful hallucinogenic concoction from the Amazon consumed as part of a shamanic ritual.

Vidal’s lawyer, Daniel Salvador, denied the porn star had acted as a shaman in the ritual.

He told Spanish news agency EFE: 'Nacho is very upset by the death of this person, but he considers himself to be innocent.

'With all due respect to the dead man and his family, Nacho maintains that the consumption [of the venom] was completely voluntary.'

Nacho Vidal, whose real name is Ignacio Jordà González, posted a YouTube video in 2016 describing the healing effects of using the toad's venom.

He was arrested with another man and a woman, aged between 37 and 50, all of Spanish nationality.

This article has been adapted from its original source.