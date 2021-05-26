'Speak Arabic' App Promotes The Language Among Young Egyptians Abroad

Egypt’s Ministry of Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs launched the “Speak Arabic” online application, on Monday, in cooperation with the Nahdet Misr Publishing House,

The app aims to promote the Arabic language and Egyptian culture among second and third generation Egyptians living abroad. It comes as part of the “Speak Arabic” initiative that was launched by Egypt in October 2020, which looks to link Egyptians abroad to their motherland.

Minister of Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs Nabila Makram announced that the application’s first phase targets children aged between 3 and 6 years of age. Meanwhile, the second phase targets children aged between 6 and 9 years of age, while the third phase targets children aged between 9 and 12 years of age.

The initiative aims to spread knowledge of Egyptian customs and traditions, whilst preserving the Egyptian identity among expats. It also targets non-Egyptian Arabic speakers who want to learn the language.

“The launch of the online application represents a major step towards a more comprehensive implementation of the initiative, and to provide an opportunity for Egyptian generations emerging abroad to learn the Arabic language, including reading and writing,” Makram said, “It also brings on board the latest interactive learning methods, and provides an integrated experience of our Egyptian culture, customs, and traditions.”

Dalia Ibrahim, Chairperson of the Nahdet Misr Publishing Company, said the company has developed and implemented the application to provide content using the latest educational technology, such as using Gamification.

She added that using the app ensures a guaranteed interactive and entertaining educational experience for children, through the presence of games and competitions. It also comes with the opportunity to collect points and obtain prizes.

Ibrahim asserted that the application relies mainly on the use of artificial intelligence (AI), which guarantees an individual learning experience for each child by determining the level, strengths, and weaknesses of each child separately. It then works to strengthen them by restoring the content, and providing more training.

