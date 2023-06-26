The spiritual journey of Hajj commenced today

AlBawaba- With the sunrise today, Muslim pilgrims begin their gathering in the tint city of Mina, the eighth of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah, 1444 AH, to spend the day of Tarwiyah before heading to Arafat tomorrow. Arafat is the most significant pillar of Hajj, followed by the celebration of Eid al-Adha.

The Day of Tarwiyah is one of the ten days of Dhu al-Hijjah that Allah, the Almighty, emphasized in the Noble Quran for their virtue and greatness, and marks the commencement of Hajj season for Muslims. This year, around 2.5 million pilgrims commence their pilgrimage, which is the largest Hajj pilgrim in history.

During Hajj season, it is known that those who are performing Umrah, but not Hajj, are prohibited from leaving their designated areas, whether inside or outside of Mecca. The pilgrims remain in Mina until after sunrise tomorrow-(the ninth of Dhu al-Hijjah), then they proceed to stand at Arafat (the main ritual of Hajj). After completing the rituals at Arafat and spending the night in Muzdalifah, they return to Mina after performing the "Nafrah" from Arafat.

Pilgrims, then, stay in Mina for the next four days (10th, 11th, 12th, and 13th of Dhu al-Hijjah) and perform the symbolic stoning of the three pillars: Jamrat al-Aqaba, Jamrat al-Wusta, and Jamrat al-Sughra. It is permissible to hasten the stoning before the last day and to complete it within the first three days.