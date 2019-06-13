A Start-up: Do You Need Help in Naming Your Baby?

A start-up is offering baffled new parents some help with one of their post important decisions: naming the baby.

Future Perfect, a start-up founded by two moms who met on a playground and bonded over their children's unique names, is offering packages starting at $100 to help new parents choose what to call their children.





The $100 "The Riff" package includes a 15-minute "namestorming" session via phone, while the $350 "The Works" package features a 15-minute consultation that leads to a list of 10 suggested first names and 10 suggested middle names for the baby.

"Unlike the subjective opinions friends and family members might give you, our advice will be neutral, unbiased, and tailored to your needs," the website promises.

This article has been adapted from its original source.