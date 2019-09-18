Ready, Steady, Go! Fitness Challenge Launched Oct 18 in Dubai

Dubai Fitness Challenge, the city's flagship fitness initiative championed by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, returns for its third edition from October 18 to November 16, 2019.

Featuring an exciting 30-day calendar of active events, sports, health and wellness programmes and more, Dubai's residents and visitors will be fully energised and entertained throughout the month.





The 2018 edition saw a 34 per cent increase in participation compared to the 2017 launch challenge, surpassing a million registered festival entrants.

Further details including registration details and the full line-up for Dubai Fitness Challenge will be released in the coming weeks for interested participants to register on the Dubai Fitness App and the Dubai Fitness Challenge website.

