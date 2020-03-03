Still The Ladies' Man: Egyptian Actor Adel Imam as 'Valentino' For Ramadan

Egyptian comedian and actor Adel Imam has finished filming the TV series “Valentino,” which is expected to premier during this year’s Ramadan drama season.

Imam is playing the lead role in the series, which revolves around a businessman who owns an international school and is married to a so-called “stubborn” woman. The couple suffers numerous conflicts during the course of the series, prompting the main character to wonder if he should marry again.

Love then brings Imam’s character together with another woman, who he meets by chance. The drama is written by Ayman Bahgat Qamar and directed by Rami Imam.

Other actors in the series include Dala Abdel Aziz, Dalia al-Behairy, Wafaa Sadek, Amr Wahba, Huda al-Mufti, Mohamed al-Kilany, and Rania Mahmoud Yassin.

Imam missed the Ramadan television season last year for the first time in seven years. He haEgyptian comedian and actor Adel Imam has finished filming the TV series “Valentino,” which is expected to premier during this year’s Ramadan drama season.

Imam is playing the lead role in the series, which revolves around a businessman who owns an international school and is married to a so-called “stubborn” woman. The couple suffers numerous conflicts during the course of the series, prompting the main character to wonder if he should marry again.

Love then brings Imam’s character together with another woman, who he meets by chance. The drama is written by Ayman Bahgat Qamar and directed byd previously been set to star in “Valentino” in 2019, but the show’s release was delayed.

Meanwhile, during a phone-in with TV host Amr Adib on his show al-Hekaya (The Story) on the MBC Misr Channel, the 79-year-old actor and comedian ridiculed rumors that spread on social media over the weekend that he had passed away, stressing that he was in good health.

“Why do you want me dead?” Imam joked.

While responding to similar online rumors last July, Imam again reassured his fans that he was not ill, commenting: “Have you killed me off again?!”

This article has been adapted from its original source.