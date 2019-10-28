Stop The Violence! 20 Jordan Women Murdered This Year - SIGI

The number of women killed since the beginning of 2019 has reached 20, showing a 186 per cent increase in comparison with the same period last year, the Sisterhood is Global Institute (SIGI)-Jordan reported on Sunday.

In October, a man beat his wife to death in Russeifa, while in September, three murders including a father killing his two-year-old daughter in Aqaba took place, according to a SIGI statement.

In August, a woman in her 30s died after her brother stabbed her with a sharp tool in Ramtha, and another was found dead in Irbid in mysterious circumstances.

In July, six deaths were reported in family-related crimes, including a 15-year-old girl drowned by her uncle in King Abdullah Canal, as well as a 24-year-old girl strangled and murdered by her 25-year-old brother in Karak Governorate.

The body of a woman in her 50s was found in Jabal Luweibdeh, and an elderly woman in her 80s was found stabbed in her Jabal Amman home, while a third woman was shot dead by her ex-husband, who initially claimed she had committed suicide.

On June 11, a man killed his ex-wife and her mother and injured her father, after stabbing the victims in their Irbid home.

On June 10, a man murdered his sister after dousing her in petrol, attributing her death to suicide. The man later confessed to the crime, citing a familial dispute as his motive, the statement said.

In April, a man in Zarqa stabbed his wife because of familial differences, SIGI said, adding that the woman succumbed to her injuries the next day.





Four murders were committed in March, the first of which took the lives of a woman and her husband, while a young woman in her 20s and two girls, 16 and 13 respectively, were murdered in separate incidents during the month.

In February, a man strangled his wife to death in Quweismeh, according to the statement.

In the statement, the institute stressed the importance of taking preventative measures to eradicate crimes against women, noting that imposing harsher penalties will not suffice.

SIGI urged the creation of free-of-charge guidance and support programmes that address aspects of health, law and society, focusing on psychological well-being.

The institute explained that mental health and well-being have not received enough attention, adding that they can be indicators of an individual’s susceptibility to violence.

Citing difficult economic conditions, SIGI stressed the need for these programmes to also tackle financial and professional counselling on ways to balance between work and family.

October 29 marks the International Day of Solidarity with Victims of Honour Crimes.

