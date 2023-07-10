Toxic foam mysteriously covers Brazilian river

ALBAWABA - In Sao Paulo, Brazil, on a river called "Tietê River", white foam that could fool someone to think there're clouds seen blocking water in the Brazilian river.

But sadly, what was on the river wasn't normal clouds, but foul-smelling toxic foam. Drone images showed clouds of foam floating on a stretch of the Tietê River in the town of Salto, which is the largest river in the town, and it covers more than a thousand kilometers, passing the state from east to west.

How was the toxic foam formed?

Many videos and photos of the Brazilian river were shared on social media triggering one main question, "how did this happen?." The answer to that question is sadly not going to make anyone feel any better about the situation.

According to local media, the stinky foam layer came from detergent wastes and chemical residues, which were dumped into the river without treatment, and what's sad is that the river has been suffering a pollution issue since 2021, and things got worst with time until the river reached with what we have today.

Not only will this hurt the wildlife near that river, but also this won't be improving the water crisis, which is a problem in Brazil.

Silver lining

It might be easy to think there is no silver lining to this situation, but if there is one it'll be that what happened to Tietê River will only inspire locals who feel passionate about the environment's well-being to speak up even more. The more people speak up and talk about this, the closer we'll be to a world where something like this won't happen again.

In addition, authorities also should take strict measures in order to curb more pollution in the Brazilian river.